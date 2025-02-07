Body of missing child found in River Swat

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) A child body was found in River Swat in Kanju area on Friday, nearly a day after the child had gone missing.,

Rescue 1122 said, after continuous efforts, body of the child was recovered and taken to Saidu Sharif Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

The child had been identified as 6-year-old, Zaron.

Reports indicate that Zaron went missing from his home the previous day. His father had registered a report at Kanju police station for the other day.