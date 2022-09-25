Body Of Missing Child Recovered
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2022 | 05:30 PM
SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) ::The body of a missing child was recovered from a field in a Mamo Banda of Maneri area, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.
The eight-year-old special child, identified as Anis, went missing one day ago and his body was recovered from a field and had been bitten by animals.
The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.