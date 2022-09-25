Body of missing child recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2022 ) ::The body of a missing child was recovered from a field in a Mamo Banda of Maneri area, said a police spokesman here on Sunday.

The eight-year-old special child, identified as Anis, went missing one day ago and his body was recovered from a field and had been bitten by animals.

The police have registered a case and further investigation was underway.