Body Of Missing Cricketer Found In Balochistan's Dukki District

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 12:14 AM

Body of missing cricketer found in Balochistan's Dukki district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have found body of a young cricketer near Dukki district of Baluchistan who shot killed and went missing four days ago, a police official said on Thursday.

Abdul Majeed, a young cricketer who played from the local Young Fighters cricket club, had gone on a picnic with two friends four days ago but didn't return home, area SHO Noorul Haq Loni said His body was found in Salezai area, a private news channel reported.

Police have arrested one of his friends in connection with the murder, while the other has escaped to Afghanistan, Loni said.

Majeed received three bullets, according to Dr Johar Khan, who had conducted his autopsy.

His body has been handed over to the family.

