UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Missing Girl Found In Fields In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd March 2020 | 05:20 PM

Body of missing girl found in fields in Faisalabad

Body of a missing woman was found from agriculture fields in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Body of a missing woman was found from agriculture fields in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 20-year-old Humaira Nisa w/o Faisal r/o chak No.

560-GB went out from her house on February 28, and did not return. Her family members reported the incident to area police.

However, on Sunday night, her body was found laying in agriculture fields, some passersby pointed it out.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Agriculture February Women Sunday Family From

Recent Stories

Intl' conference on climate change and smart use o ..

46 seconds ago

Dollar gains Rs 0.14 in interbank

48 seconds ago

NTDC completes double circuit transmission line

2 minutes ago

Known actress and singer Ayyan Ali appears on soci ..

7 minutes ago

Chinese National Who Transferred Via Moscow From I ..

4 minutes ago

Rawal lake case: court adjourns hearing till March ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.