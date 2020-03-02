Body of missing girl found in fields in Faisalabad

Body of a missing woman was found from agriculture fields in the area of Lundianwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Body of a missing woman was found from agriculture fields in the area of Lundianwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 20-year-old Humaira Nisa w/o Faisal r/o chak No.

560-GB went out from her house on February 28, and did not return. Her family members reported the incident to area police.

However, on Sunday night, her body was found laying in agriculture fields, some passersby pointed it out.

The police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation after registering a case against unknown accused.