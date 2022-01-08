UrduPoint.com

Body Of Missing Man Found From Canal

January 08, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :A body of missing man was recovered from Rakh Branch Canal in the limits of Balochni police station.

A police spokesman said on Saturday that 44-year-old Tahir Hameed, resident of Chak 82-RB Shahkot, was got missing from his house some days back and Shahkot City police started investigation after registering the case.

On Saturday morning, some passersby spotted a human corpse floating on the surface of canal water in the distributary of Rakh Branch Canal near Chak 58-RB and informed the Rescue-1122 and area police.

The Rescue-1122 fished out the body from canal and handed it over to the police.

The body was later on identified as Tahir Hameed a missing person.

Apparently, some assailants killed the ill-fated man after tying his hands and threw him in the canal to conceal the evidence of the offense.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation.

