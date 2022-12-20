Body of missing man found from pond

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2022 ) :The body of a missing man was found from a pond in the area of Bahlak police station. A Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that 40-year-old Imran Ali of Chak No 602-GB had been missing from his house couple of days ago.

Today, some villagersinformed the Rescue 1122 about the body floating in a sewerage pond. The rescuers fished out the body and handed over to police.