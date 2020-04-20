Body of missing man found in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2020 ) : Body of a missing man was found from a deserted place in the area of Batala colony police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that 50-year-old Tanveer s/o Akram r/o Batala colony went out of his house two days ago for some domestic work but did not return.

His family members searched him but in vain and they reported his missing to the police.

However, some passersby witnessed a human corpse lying at a deserted place near Rabbani colony early in the morning and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody which was identified as Tanveer.

The corpse was sent to mortuary for postmortem.

Further investigation was underway.