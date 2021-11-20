UrduPoint.com

Body Of Missing Man Recovered

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:45 PM

The body of a missing man was recovered from a coal mine at Tirah area of district Khyber, police said on Saturday

According to police, Tahir Khan and his friend Jamrod Khan, residents of Bar Qambar Khel, were reported missing on October 30.

Some people entered the coal mine to take out a pipe and saw the body of Tahir Khan.

The police took the body for autopsy and started investigation.

