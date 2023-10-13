Open Menu

Body Of Missing Man Recovered From Basement

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2023 | 03:30 PM

Body of missing man recovered from basement

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2023) The body of a man, who had been abducted five month ago, was recovered from the house of alleged murderer in Sillanwali police precincts, here on Friday.

Police said that Rana Iftikhar Ahmad, a resident of Chak No. 129-SB, had a land dispute with one Asim Prince of the same locality.

The accused, along with his accomplices Abdul Qadeer and Faisal, allegedly kidnapped Rana Iftikahr on May 10, 2023, took him to basement of his house and killed him. He buried the body in the basement of his house.

After an abduction case was registered by the victim’s family, the Sillanwali police started investigation and arrested the accused Asim with the help of modern technology. The accused confessed to the murder during interrogation, while the body of the missing man was recovered on pointation of the accused.

The police shifted the body to THQ hospital Sillanwali for autopsy.

