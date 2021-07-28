UrduPoint.com
Body Of Missing Minor Girl Found From Korangi No 4 Garbage Site

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 28th July 2021 | 07:05 PM

Body of missing minor girl found from Korangi No 4 garbage site

The body of a six-year-old girl, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4 on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :The body of a six-year-old girl, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4 on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the victim Maham, daughter of Khalid had gone missing on Tuesday night and her family reported the Zaman Town Police Station in this regard. However, her body was found from a garbage site near Ghous Pak Road and shifted to Jinnah Hospital.

The area residents, while talking to the media, alleged that the police had lodged a first information report of the girl's missing, but they did not take any action for her recovery.

They claimed that Zaman Park station house officer (SHO) visited the area on Wednesday morning, while they themselves continued search for the girl whole night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shahnawaz Chachar, however, said the police was informed about the girl's missing after 12:30 am, which immediately started the search. He also refuted the allegations regarding the late visit of SHO to the area.

SP Chachar admitted that the girl's body was found by the area people.

