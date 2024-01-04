Open Menu

Body Of Missing Minor Girl Found In River Panjkora

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Body of missing minor girl found in River Panjkora

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2024) The body of a four-year-old girl who was missing from Khazana area of Jandool tehsil here was found in River Panjkora, police informed on Thursday.

Police said the four-year-old girl, named Maria was missing from her home in Mandaz village and her dead body was found in River Panjkora.

DSP Jandool said the body of the minor girl has been shifted to the hospital and further investigation will be carried out once the post-mortem report was received.

