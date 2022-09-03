Body of missing minor girl recovered, IGP takes notice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :The body of a minor girl which went missing a day before was recovered from NLC bypass Juggu Wala area in limits of Seetal Marri police station.

According to police officials, the body of seven years old Amina which had allegedly abducted on Friday was found from Juggu Wala area.

Upon receiving the information, CPO, SSP Operations and other police officials reached the spot. The further investigation into the incident has been started.

The body was shifted to Nishtar hospital for autopsy.

It's pertinent to mention here that Amina d/o Nazeer Ahmad went to nearby shop and didn't come back.

Meanwhile, Inspector General Police Punjab Faisal Shahkar took notice of the alleged murder of a 7-year-old girl and sought report into the incident from RPO Multan.

He also directed CPO to form a special team for the early arrest of the accused.

The accused will be arrested and brought under the law and directed senior officers to keep close contact with the girl's family.

He said that provision of justice to the victim's family would be ensured on priority.