Body of missing old man found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The body of a missing septuagenarian was found from a deserted place in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

A spokesman said here on Saturday that 75-year-old Nazir Ahmad of Chak No 470-GB was found missing from his house a couple of days ago.

His relatives searched for him but in vain, and informed the area police about the incident.

However, on Saturday morning, some farmers spotted a human corpse lying at a deserted place in the field outside the locality and informed the police.

The police took the body into custody, which was later on identified as Nazir Ahmad.

The police dispatched the corpse to mortuary while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.