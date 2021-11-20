UrduPoint.com

Body Of Missing Person Recovered From Coal Mine

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Sat 20th November 2021 | 02:16 PM

Body of missing person recovered from coal mine

The police on Saturday recovered body of a missing person from coal mine at Tirah area of district Khyber

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :The police on Saturday recovered body of a missing person from coal mine at Tirah area of district Khyber.

According to police, they had been searching the missing persons, Tahir Khan and his friend Jamrod Khan, resident of Bar Qambar Khel, they had been reported missing on October 30.

Police said that some people spotted the body of Tahir Khan when they entered the coal mine to take out a pipe and informed them and took the body for autopsy and started investigation.

