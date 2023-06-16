UrduPoint.com

Body Of Missing Preteen Recovered From Pond

Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2023 | 06:50 PM

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2023 ) :The police recovered the body of a seven-year old girl from the pond on Friday who was missing from last two days.

According to police sources, Rustam Ali resident of Village 19/WB on the premises of Machival police station reported to police that his seven-year-old daughter went missing for the last two days after she was playing in the street and did not return till night.

He informed police that the family members have tried their best to search for her but they failed to find her.

The police started the investigation in the area, however, the local people on Friday, informed the police about the floating body of the missing girl in the local pond of the village.

The police team reached the spot and handed over the body to heirs after conducting an autopsy, however, the investigation was being made by keeping in view different aspects of the case, police sources added.

