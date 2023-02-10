Body of missing teenager recovered

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The body of a missing teenager was recovered from the Basti Malook area on Friday.

According to Basti Malook police spokesperson, the victim, identified as 13-year-old Ali, son of Muhammad Yunis, was a resident of Laar.

He was reportedly missing for a couple of days.

The Primary investigation indicated that there were bruise marks on the face and other body parts, raising suspicion that the boy was killed after a physical assault. However, a clear picture would emerge after the autopsy report, he added.