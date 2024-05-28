Body of missing teenager recovered from Margalla Hills Trail 5

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The Islamabad Capital Police on Monday during a rescue and search operation have recovered the body of a teenager who lost his way on Margalla Hills Trail 5.

According to police sources, upon receiving the information, Islamabad Police launched a rescue and search operation involving the quick response team, Margalla Foot Patrol, wildlife team, and modern drone cameras from Safe City Islamabad.

Additionally, Safe City cameras were used to track the teenager's movement. The police teams expanded the investigation scope and questioned various individuals.

After a lengthy search operation, the body of the missing teenager was found in a ditch on Margalla Trail.

SP City and the search team were also present with the teenager family, and provided full support to them. The Police have used all out resources to retrieve the body from the ditch.

During the preliminary investigations, the teenager lost his way and slipped into the ditch and succumbed to injuries.

The body has been sent to the hospital for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death and to investigate the incident from all angles. Further investigation is underway.