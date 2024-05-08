Body of missing worker found from hotel

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) The body of a missing worker of yarn market was found from a local hotel in the area of Kotwali police station, while the police started investigation to ascertain the real cause of his death.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Haris Iqbal of Green View Colony Rajay Wala was a worker at local yarn market, where his employer had refused to pay his wages for the last four months.

A couple of days ago, Haris went missing and his body was found from a local hotel situated at Chiniot bazaar.

A voice message allegedly recorded by ill-fated Haris was also found in which he said that he was committing suicide by swallowing poisonous pills due to nonpayment of his four-month salary by his employer.

However, the police shifted the corpse to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation to ascertain real causes of his death as the police was suspicious about his suicide and murder, he added.