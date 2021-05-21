UrduPoint.com
Body Of Missing Youth Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:50 PM

Body of missing youth found

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The body of a youth, who was went missing few days ago, has been found in Bhagtanwala police limits.

Police sources said here on Friday that some passersby spotted a youth's body in near Bhagtanwala and informed the police.

After getting information, the police rushed to the spot and recovered the body from pond and shifted to the DHQ Hospital for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as Shahbaz Kamboh (23)resident of Chak 24-SB.

Police was investigating the matter.

