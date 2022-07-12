Body of missing youth found

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2022 ) :The body of one of the three missing youths of Loon tribe has been recovered in Zhob district of Balochistan on Tuesday, levies force officials said.

Three youth went missing after the flash flood hit Qamar-ud-Din area of zhob.

The PDMA and local administration had launched rescue operation following which body of one of the missing youth was found.

Search for other missing people was underway.