Body of missing youth found

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2023) The body of a youth who went missing mysteriously while going to his shop a couple of days ago was found in Machiwala on Wednesday.

Police sources said M. Adeel Rehmani, a resident of Mujhaid Colony, left his home for his shop located near the bus stand but went missing on his way.

His bother, Faisal, got a report registered with the City Police Station the next day; they said and added that the body of the missing youth was found in Machiwal today. The body was shifted to THQ hospital for an autopsy, they concluded.

