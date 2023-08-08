Body of missing youth found after 10 days

Body of a missing youth was found from the bushes after 10 days in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Body of a missing youth was found from the bushes after 10 days in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a youth, Waqar, resident of Canal View Colony went missing all of sudden when he went to see his paternal aunt's family in Chak 277/R-B Sitlan 10 days ago.

His parents searched him but in vain. Then they reported the incident to the area police and the police after hectic efforts recovered body of the missing youth from the bushes outside the village Sitlan.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arresting the culprits involved in abduction cum murder of the ill-fated youth, spokesman added.