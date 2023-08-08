Open Menu

Body Of Missing Youth Found After 10 Days

Umer Jamshaid Published August 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

Body of missing youth found after 10 days

Body of a missing youth was found from the bushes after 10 days in the area of Dijkot police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2023 ) :Body of a missing youth was found from the bushes after 10 days in the area of Dijkot police station.

Police spokesman said here on Tuesday that a youth, Waqar, resident of Canal View Colony went missing all of sudden when he went to see his paternal aunt's family in Chak 277/R-B Sitlan 10 days ago.

His parents searched him but in vain. Then they reported the incident to the area police and the police after hectic efforts recovered body of the missing youth from the bushes outside the village Sitlan.

The police dispatched the body to mortuary for postmortem and started investigation for arresting the culprits involved in abduction cum murder of the ill-fated youth, spokesman added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Family All From

Recent Stories

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 3 ..

15th Abu Dhabi Art to showcase 92 galleries from 30+ countries

13 minutes ago
 July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN wea ..

July hottest-ever month on record globally: UN weather agency

8 minutes ago
 Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, ha ..

Two fleecing robbers overpowered by the public, handed over to Police

8 minutes ago
 Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any ..

Heart attack protein linked to death risk from any cause: Study

11 minutes ago
 Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived ..

Woman gives birth to sixtuplets, only one survived

11 minutes ago
 Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

11 minutes ago
IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

11 minutes ago
 Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

Summary for dissolving assemblies prepared: SAPM

16 minutes ago
 Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' ..

Human Rights Cell efficiently addressing citizens' complaints, SSP

16 minutes ago
 PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to su ..

PM announces to auction all Toshakhana gifts to support orphan children

16 minutes ago
 171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

171 teachers of education deptt Attock promoted

16 minutes ago
 Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Q ..

Langu takes notice of killing of three people in Quetta

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan