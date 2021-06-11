Body of missing youth found from railway track

(@FahadShabbir)

Body of a missing youth was found from a railway track in the area of Nishatabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :Body of a missing youth was found from a railway track in the area of Nishatabad police station.

Police spokesman said on Thursday that 30-year-old Javaid Iqbal resident of Nishatabad went missing from his house five days ago.

His relatives searched him but in vain. Therefore, they reported to area police which started investigation.

However, on Wednesday night, passersby witnessed a human corpse lying on railway track and informed the area police.

The police took the body into custody which was later on identified as Javaid Iqbal.

Further investigation is under progress.