Body of missing youth found in Chitral

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2019 ) The body of a youth who went missing from Ayun valley four days ago was found from a dried water channel in Kesu area here Thursday.

Police said the youth named Zakir Ahmed had gone to relatives' home but did not return.

Local people and relatives started search for Zakir Ahmed whose body with signs of torture was found today from a water channel.

Police after registering an FIR have started investigation while the youth was buried at ancestral graveyard after medico-legal formalities.