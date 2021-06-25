Body of missing youth found in faisalabad

The body of a youth, missing from two days ago, was found dead in fields on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :The body of a youth, missing from two days ago, was found dead in fields on Friday.

A police spokesman said Mian Afzal of Chak No 99-RB Jundianwala was running a shop of pesticides in Khurarianwala Chowk where he went missing two days ago and his relatives informed the police.

Today, some passersby spotted the body in the fields outside Chak No 230-RB Chohlaand informed the police which was identified as Mian Afzal.

The body was sent to a mortuary for postmortem and further investigation is underway.