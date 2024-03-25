Open Menu

Body Of Missing Youth Found In Sewerage Drain

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2024 | 02:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The body of a youth was found in a sewerage drain, three days

after he went missing, in the area of Bachiana police station.

Police said on Monday that 28-year-old Waqas-ul-Haq, resident

of Chak No.564-GB had gone missing three days ago.

His relatives searched him here and there but in vain and they

reported the matter to the area police.

After three days, some passersby spotted the body lying in a

sewerage drain passing through Chak No.586-GB and informed

the police. The police reached the spot and took out the body.

There was marks of torture on the body, police said.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy.

Investigation was underway.

