Body of missing youth recovered from river

CHITRAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) ::The body of a youth who was missing for the last few days was recovered from River Chitral in Zeast area of Upper Chitral, police informed on Tuesday.

Police said locals spotted a human body in River Chitral in Zeast area and informed the local Rescue 1122.

The rescue workers retrieved the body from the river which was later identified as Owais Ahmad, a resident of Booni, Upper Chitral.

Police said the youth was missing from his home for the last few days. The body was shifted to THQ Hospital Booni for medico legal formalities and later handed over to his father, Muhammad Sharif.