Body of motorcyclist recovered from river

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The body of a motorcyclist who had fallen into Swat River was recovered from waters in Shobla area of tehsil Tangi, Charsadda district.

Police spokesman said the body of ill-fated motorcyclist identified as Tanveer Ullah, son of Zakir Ullah, a resident of Qaroon Dheri, Tangi was shifted to THQ hospital from where it was handed over to his heirs.

Police have started search for a car driver who had hit the motorcyclist before he fell into River Swat after registration of case.