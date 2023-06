(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :A body of a newborn baby was found in a trash dump on the second day of Eid ul Azha.

According to Edhi sources, the body of the newborn baby was found in a trash dump in Effandi town in the limits of Phuleli police station.

Police with the help of Edhi volunteers buried the body of the baby in a local graveyard.