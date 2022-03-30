Body of newborn boy found

(@FahadShabbir)

Body of a newborn boy was found from crops outside the locality in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Body of a newborn boy was found from crops outside the locality in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a newborn boy wrapped in a cloth and lying in the fields near Chak 71/R-B. They informed the police which shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was under progress.