Body Of Newborn Boy Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 08:13 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Body of a newborn boy was found from crops outside the locality in the area of Sadar Jaranwala police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed the corpse of a newborn boy wrapped in a cloth and lying in the fields near Chak 71/R-B. They informed the police which shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem and further investigation was under progress.

