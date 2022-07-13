Body of newborn boy found from canal

Dead body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Dead body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a newborn boy floating on surface of canal water near Pipewala Bridge on Canal Road and informed the Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police which started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.