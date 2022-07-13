UrduPoint.com

Body Of Newborn Boy Found From Canal

Sumaira FH Published July 13, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Body of newborn boy found from canal

Dead body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2022 ) :Dead body of a newborn boy was found from Rakh Branch Canal in the area of Madina Town police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that some passersby witnessed corpse of a newborn boy floating on surface of canal water near Pipewala Bridge on Canal Road and informed the Rescue 1122.

Divers of Rescue 1122 fished out the body and handed it over to the police which started investigation for arrest of the accused, he added.

Related Topics

Dead Police Water Police Station Road Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

Police arrest four for possessing illegal weapons

2 minutes ago
 Hungary Declares State of Energy Emergency, Bans E ..

Hungary Declares State of Energy Emergency, Bans Energy, Firewood Exports - Gove ..

2 minutes ago
 China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to ..

China, India Could Support Russia Oil Price Cap to Get EU to Follow Suit - US St ..

2 minutes ago
 US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Fi ..

US Has Option of Increasing Pressure on Russian Financial Sector - State Dept.

27 minutes ago
 Chief Minister supervises relief, rescue operation ..

Chief Minister supervises relief, rescue operation in KP: Saif

27 minutes ago
 Europe at Risk of Gas Shortages If Russia Stops Ex ..

Europe at Risk of Gas Shortages If Russia Stops Exports - French Government

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.