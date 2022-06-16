Body of old man found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :The body of an old man was found from a deserted place in Millat Town police station on Thursday.

A police spokesman said some passersby informed the police and Rescue 1122 about the body lying at a deserted place near Express Way Chak No198-RB Munnianwala.

On information, the Rescue 1122 shifted the body to a mortuary for postmortem whilethe police started investigation.