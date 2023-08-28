Open Menu

Body Of One Child Recovered From Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Body of one child recovered from canal

Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body of 11-year-old Hashim from Marala-Ravi Link Canal during the search operation, here on Monday

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body of 11-year-old Hashim from Marala-Ravi Link Canal during the search operation, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, two children had drowned in the canal near Church Bridge while bathing there on August 26.

The rescuers handed over the body to the family members. The search for the body of the second child, 14-year-old Talha, was still underway.

Related Topics

August Church Family From

Recent Stories

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electric ..

Energy Ministry finalizes proposals about electricity bills, to present in cabin ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah to host first Gulf-Iraq Business Forum 26–27 September

3 minutes ago
 Entrepreneurship included in national single curri ..

Entrepreneurship included in national single curriculum of Pakistan

2 minutes ago
 Jinnah House attack: ATC again remands 68 PTI work ..

Jinnah House attack: ATC again remands 68 PTI workers in police custody

2 minutes ago
 250 experts, 90 diverse activities to headline IGC ..

250 experts, 90 diverse activities to headline IGCF 2023

18 minutes ago
 IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of ..

IHC serves notices in plea against appointment of chairperson PAL

2 minutes ago
Pak, Iran, Turkiye trade route can be vital to Chi ..

Pak, Iran, Turkiye trade route can be vital to China's BRI Project: PCJCCI

2 minutes ago
 ML-1 to start by end of this year: Railways CEO

ML-1 to start by end of this year: Railways CEO

2 minutes ago
 protest against encroachment

Protest against encroachment

2 minutes ago
 DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for tackl ..

DC chairs meeting to review arrangements for tackling Malaria

2 minutes ago
 Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi ey ..

Five world championship golds, Khaled Al Shehhi eyes Abu Dhabi Pro&#039;s black- ..

33 minutes ago
 Railways upgrades over 167 unmanned crossings in o ..

Railways upgrades over 167 unmanned crossings in one year

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan