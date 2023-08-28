Body of one child recovered from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Divers of Rescue-1122 fished out the body of 11-year-old Hashim from Marala-Ravi Link Canal during the search operation, here on Monday.

According to a spokesperson, two children had drowned in the canal near Church Bridge while bathing there on August 26.

The rescuers handed over the body to the family members. The search for the body of the second child, 14-year-old Talha, was still underway.