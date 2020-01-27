Body of one of the missing boys found from River Neelum

Body of one of the missing boys was found from river Neelum on Monday who had been missing while travelling to the valley on a motorbike since 12th January when heavy snow fall started in the area

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Body of one of the missing boys was found from river Neelum on Monday who had been missing while travelling to the valley on a motorbike since 12th January when heavy snow fall started in the area.

The divers found the body of one Addeb Gilani from the river after efforts of three days as the bike, they were riding was detected by the administration on Saturday but no clue about his two other friends namely Hasnain Manzoor and Fiaz Bukhari was found.

By founding the body from the river, It was assumed that the three might had been killed in accident but the police are investigating the other aspects also to determine the cause of death and to fine two other person gone missing.

The funeral prayer of the deceased, Adeeb Gilani was offered here at University college ground and attended by former Minister Bazal Ali Naqvi and a large number of common citizens.