Body of 'pir' recovered from canal in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :The body of a fake 'pir' has been recovered from a canal in the area of Samanabad police station.

A police spokesman said on Wednesday that one Sajid of Samanabad had given some 'taveez' to his client Hasan and charged a heavy amount from him for resolving his matrimonial issues.

However, the issue of Hasan remained unsolved despite use of 'taveez', rather his wife got divorce from him. Police said it enraged Hasan, who allegedly abducted Sajid a couple of days ago. Later on, he allegedly killed the 'pir' and threw his body in the canal.

Some passersby spotted the body and informed the police. The police took the body into custody, and later arrested the accused Hasan and started investigation after registering a murder case, spokesman added.