Body Of Police Constable Found After 36 Days In Lower Kohistan

Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The dead body of a police constable who was fell in Kiyal stream while crossing it during the Local Body elections in Lower Kohistan, was found from the stream on Saturday after 36 days

KOHISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2022 ) :The dead body of a police constable who was fell in Kiyal stream while crossing it during the Local Body elections in Lower Kohistan, was found from the stream on Saturday after 36 days.

According to the police sources, constable Zahid Ali of the district police Mohmand was fell into Kiyal stream water while coming back after performing his LB election duty in Lower Kohistan.

His dead body could not be found after a massive operation by the locals, police and Rescue 1122 due to the fast flow of water in the late night.

After 36 days the dead body of the martyred police constable Zahid Ali was found in the stream. The Mohmand police recovered his dead body. The funeral of the police constable was offered in his native town.

