Body of rickshaw driver found

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2022 ) :Body of a rickshaw driver found here after two months of his abduction, from a deserted place in the area of Sadar Sammundri police station.

Police spokesman said on Sunday that one Asif resident of 12 Murabbah area was abducted about two months ago. The accused also demanded ransom money for his release but his family could not arrange the money and complained the incident to area police.

The police after lodging a case started investigation and succeeded in tracing out an accused involved in abduction of rickshaw driver.

During initial interrogation, the accused confessed the offence and told that they had killed the rickshaw driver.

On his indication, the police also recovered the body of rickshaw driver from a desertedplace near Azafi Abadi of Chak No.473-GB while further investigation was in progress,spokesman added.