UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Of Seminary Student Found Hanging From Tree

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 02:08 PM

Body of seminary student found hanging from tree

Dead body of seminary student was found hanging from a tree in a nearby village on Tuesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Dead body of seminary student was found hanging from a tree in a nearby village on Tuesday.

According to police, some passers-by spotted the body of a youth named Hafiz Muhammad Hamza, 13, son of Mian Naeem hanging from a tree in Moza Esa Bhabha and informed the police.

SHO local police station Malik Yunis and DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Farooq reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem after informing to his parents.

According to police, the deceased had gone to seminary Madarsa Darul Quran Al-kareem Wasti Mansoora after availing two holidays. Police have registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Police Station Holidays Student Circle Saddar From

Recent Stories

Riz Ahmed is the first Muslim actor nominated for ..

7 minutes ago

Youth kills five including mother, two brothers

3 seconds ago

Japan's Prime Minister Suga Receives COVID-19 Vacc ..

5 seconds ago

Hong Kong stocks finish on upbeat note

8 seconds ago

Pakistan Railways takes steps to recover Rs8375 mi ..

56 seconds ago

Public and private sectors offer NPHP 189 sites to ..

58 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.