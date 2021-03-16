Body of seminary student found hanging from tree

Dead body of seminary student was found hanging from a tree in a nearby village on Tuesday

According to police, some passers-by spotted the body of a youth named Hafiz Muhammad Hamza, 13, son of Mian Naeem hanging from a tree in Moza Esa Bhabha and informed the police.

SHO local police station Malik Yunis and DSP Saddar Circle Muhammad Farooq reached the spot and shifted the body to hospital for postmortem after informing to his parents.

According to police, the deceased had gone to seminary Madarsa Darul Quran Al-kareem Wasti Mansoora after availing two holidays. Police have registered a case and started investigation.