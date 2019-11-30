UrduPoint.com
Body Of Slain Lawyer Handed Over To Heirs

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 02:44 PM

Body of slain lawyer handed over to heirs

Body of a lawyer who was killed in firing in Ahmedpur East area has been handed over to the heirs here.

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Body of a lawyer who was killed in firing in Ahmedpur East area has been handed over to the heirs here.

The police spokesman said that postmortem of a lawyer was conducted at the hospital and according to the postmortem report, the victim received bullet in his head that caused his death on the spot.

The police while quoting preliminary information said that a man knocked the door of house of the lawyer and asked him to come out of his home. "The assailant opened indiscriminate fire at the victim and managed to escape from the scene," the police said.

The police further said that the victim died on the spot. The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem.The police have lodged a case against the accused.

Further probe was in process.

