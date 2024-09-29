Body of Tank DSP’s son found from hilly area of DI Khan

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The body of Tank DSP Haji Syed Marjan Khan’s son was found from Abdulkhel village, a hilly area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, the dead body of murdered youth was found by police from Abdulkhel village in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Naman son of DSP Tank Haji Syed Marjan Khan.

The police took the body into its custody and launched investigation.

