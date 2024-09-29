Open Menu

Body Of Tank DSP’s Son Found From Hilly Area Of DI Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Body of Tank DSP’s son found from hilly area of DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2024) The body of Tank DSP Haji Syed Marjan Khan’s son was found from Abdulkhel village, a hilly area of Dera Ismail Khan.

According to police, the dead body of murdered youth was found by police from Abdulkhel village in the limits of Shaheed Nawab Khan police station.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Naman son of DSP Tank Haji Syed Marjan Khan.

The police took the body into its custody and launched investigation.

APP/akt

Related Topics

Dead Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Dera Ismail Khan Tank From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 September 202 ..

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 September 2024

8 hours ago
 Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled fo ..

Fitness Tests for national cricketers scheduled for Sept 30

19 hours ago
 JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbol ..

JI announces funeral prayer in absentia for Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah

19 hours ago
 BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in N ..

BASI to investigate Mari Gas Helicopter Crash in North Waziristan

19 hours ago
 Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperatio ..

Pakistan, US reaffirm desire to enhance cooperation in key areas

19 hours ago
PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, ..

PTI Rawalpindi rally: Police take Barrister Gohar, Salman Akram Raja into custod ..

20 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ d ..

KP CM Gandapur calls off protest amid workers’ defiance

20 hours ago
 Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israe ..

Hezbollah Chief Hassan Nasrallah martyred in Israeli attack

23 hours ago
 Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi ..

Kanpur Test: Hindu extremists attack Bangladeshi fan

1 day ago
 PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, en ..

PTI Rawalpindi protest: Major locations sealed, entry points blocked

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan