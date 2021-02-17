UrduPoint.com
Body Of Taxi Driver Found In Faisalabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 10:42 PM

Body of a taxi driver was found after 7 days of his missing in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Body of a taxi driver was found after 7 days of his missing in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Zahid Iqbal resident of Chak 434/G-B was running a taxi and he went missing from his house about one week ago.

However, today, the police recovered body of Zahid Iqbal from a deserted place near Sahianwala Interchage.

According to initial interrogation, two citizens Ejaz and Shehzad had allegedly hired his taxi one week ago after which he along with his vehicle went missing.

The police shifted the body to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala and started investigation for arrest of the accused.

