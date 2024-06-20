Body of teen retrieved after 12 hours

Four youngsters riding a motorcycle fell into a canal, but three of them were rescued; however, the fourth one, a teenager, could not be found, and his body was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle in the suburbs of Burewala, rescuers said on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Four youngsters riding a motorcycle fell into a canal, but three of them were rescued; however, the fourth one, a teenager, could not be found, and his body was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle in the suburbs of Burewala, rescuers said on Thursday.

According to details, four sports enthusiasts, Amir Suhail, Muhammad Ehsan, Talha, and Muhammad Sufiyan, all residents of Chak 421-eb, had gone to watch a Kabaddi match played under the flood lights in a nearby village.

However, while they were returning home in the dark of the night, their motorcycle went uncontrollable near Chak 407-eb and fell into a roadside canal.

Rescuers and people in the area rescued three youngsters but failed to find the fourth one, the sixteen-year-old Sufiyan. The body of Sufiyan was spotted entangled in bushes on the canal bank and was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle. The motorcycle was also taken out of the canal.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs, rescuers said.