Open Menu

Body Of Teen Retrieved After 12 Hours

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2024 | 06:05 PM

Body of teen retrieved after 12 hours

Four youngsters riding a motorcycle fell into a canal, but three of them were rescued; however, the fourth one, a teenager, could not be found, and his body was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle in the suburbs of Burewala, rescuers said on Thursday

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2024) Four youngsters riding a motorcycle fell into a canal, but three of them were rescued; however, the fourth one, a teenager, could not be found, and his body was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle in the suburbs of Burewala, rescuers said on Thursday. 

According to details, four sports enthusiasts, Amir Suhail, Muhammad Ehsan, Talha, and Muhammad Sufiyan, all residents of Chak 421-eb, had gone to watch a Kabaddi match played under the flood lights in a nearby village.

However, while they were returning home in the dark of the night, their motorcycle went uncontrollable near Chak 407-eb and fell into a roadside canal. 

Rescuers and people in the area rescued three youngsters but failed to find the fourth one, the sixteen-year-old Sufiyan. The body of Sufiyan was spotted entangled in bushes on the canal bank and was retrieved after twelve hours of struggle. The motorcycle was also taken out of the canal. 

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs, rescuers said.

Related Topics

Sports Flood Kabaddi Bank Burewala All

Recent Stories

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with soc ..

Forum formed to ensure liaison of doctors with society

5 minutes ago
 Performance of four educational departments review ..

Performance of four educational departments reviewed

5 minutes ago
 Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer compan ..

Minister directs for audit of of fertilizer companies to determine production co ..

5 minutes ago
 Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

Bank of England freezes rate before UK election

13 minutes ago
 China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new rai ..

China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan to construct new railway to enhance trade, economi ..

13 minutes ago
 PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

PSX closes at historic high level of 78,801 points

13 minutes ago
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

Rupee sheds 10 paisa against Dollar

5 minutes ago
 PM visits revamped NEOC; says NDMA to become a saf ..

PM visits revamped NEOC; says NDMA to become a safety wall for Pakistan: PM

5 minutes ago
 As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit t ..

As UK election looms, Bank of England set to sit tight on rate

5 minutes ago
 FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major op ..

FIA Cyber Crime Circle Peshawar conducted major operation

5 minutes ago
 Foreign journalists visit Weihai, China's Shandong ..

Foreign journalists visit Weihai, China's Shandong Province

5 minutes ago
 Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outloo ..

Asian markets swing as traders assess rates outlook

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan