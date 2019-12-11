UrduPoint.com
Body Of Teenage Boy Found Hanging In Bed Room In Khanpur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :A body of a teenage student of grade 10 was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bed room at Pind Ghagar Khanpur on Wednesday.

According to the details, The16 years old Bilawal Awan was a son of Asif Mahmood and student of class 10 at Tofkian High school.

Khanpur police shifted the dead body to the Tehsil headquarters hospital Khanpur where after postmortem and completion of legal formalities handed over the dead body to the family.

The family of the Bilawal Awan was shocked by the mysterious death of the teenage and the facts of death would be revealed after the postmortem report. Khanpur police have registered a case and started an investigation.

