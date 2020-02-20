Body of teenage boy found in Islamabad

A 15-year-old boy who had reportedly gone missing 20 days back was found dead within the limits of Aabpara police station on Thursday, reported ARY News

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :A 15-year-old boy who had reportedly gone missing 20 days back was found dead within the limits of Aabpara police station on Thursday, reported ARY news.

According to local police, the deceased, identified as Usman, had gone missing from the Taramri locality of the Federal capital.

The body was handed over to relatives of the deceased after medico-legal formalities.

They placed the body at the Taramri Chowk to protest against police inaction over the incident.