Body of teenage girl found from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :A body of a teenage girl was fished out from the Jhang branch canal near Thikriwala on Monday.

People of the area had spotted the body floating in the canal and informed the rescue office.

A team of Rescue-1122 reached the site immediately and fished out the body. The identification is yet to be ascertained.

The Rescue team shifted it to mortuary for autopsy.