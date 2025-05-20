Open Menu

Body Of Teenager Retrieved From Canal

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Body of teenager retrieved from canal

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Rescue-1122 divers on Tuesday retrieved a body of teenager

who drowned in Gogera branch canal near Jhal Bridge, tehsil

Jaranwala while taking bath, some three days ago.

After a hectic search, the rescuers retrieved the body from

the canal near 25-Wali Puli, Satyana, some 16 km away

from here.

The victim was identified as Zain Abbas (18) s/o Imtiaz, resident

of Mohala Anwarabad, street No 14, Jaranwala city.

The body has been handed over to the family.

