Body Of Teenager Retrieved From Canal
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Rescue-1122 divers on Tuesday retrieved a body of teenager
who drowned in Gogera branch canal near Jhal Bridge, tehsil
Jaranwala while taking bath, some three days ago.
After a hectic search, the rescuers retrieved the body from
the canal near 25-Wali Puli, Satyana, some 16 km away
from here.
The victim was identified as Zain Abbas (18) s/o Imtiaz, resident
of Mohala Anwarabad, street No 14, Jaranwala city.
The body has been handed over to the family.
