Body of unidentified corpse recovered from canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Rescue 1122 recovered an unknown corpse from the Head Naubahar canal here on Saturday.

According to Rescue officials, the control room received a call about an unknown body of a youngster floating into the Head Naubahar canal.

Upon receiving the information, the Rescue team rushed to the spot and recovered the body and shifted it to Nishtar Hospital. The police concerned were also present.