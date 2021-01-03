Body of unidentified man found in Quetta

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Police found a body of unknown man near the Science College area of the provincial capital on Saturday.

According to police, receiving information about the presence of the body, the police team reached the site and took the body into custody.

The body was shifted to the civil hospital's morgue for identification.

Police have registered a case.