Body Of Unidentified Man Recovered In Multan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:29 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :The body of an unidentified man was recovered from near Tataypur Road, Head Subhanpur here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, locals informed the police about the body of a man in his mid thirties. Police were investigating to ascertain the identity of the man and his family particulars.

