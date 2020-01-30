Body of unidentified person found from fields

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Okara (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th January, 2020) The body of an unidentified person was found from Hujra Shah Muqeem, city in Depalpur Tehsil of Okara District.As per media reports, body of an unknown person found from fields near Khar Kalan, native village of Hujra Shah Muqeem.

Upon finding the body, locals of the area informed the police.Police reached the scene, took the body into its custody and shifted it to nearby local hospital for medico-legal formalities.Body was not identified; however bleeding was continued from head injury.Police have registered a case and started an investigation.